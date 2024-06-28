Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.73 ($0.07). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 5.73 ($0.07), with a volume of 23,162 shares changing hands.

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 million, a PE ratio of -865.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.24.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

