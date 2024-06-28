Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.37.

PINS opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,557. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

