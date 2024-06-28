Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $198,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

