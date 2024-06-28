Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 56,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

