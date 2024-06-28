Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 11,067,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,730,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

