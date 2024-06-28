Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.54 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,295,352 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.63.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

