Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.60 on Monday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

