PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

