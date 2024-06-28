Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.27. 7,751,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,571,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $195,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

