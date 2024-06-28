Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

