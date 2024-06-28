Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.9 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.