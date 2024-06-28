Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.81.

PAYC stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,160. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

