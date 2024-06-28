Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,160. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

