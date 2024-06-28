Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.14. 996,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.