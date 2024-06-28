Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,536. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

