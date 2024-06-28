Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 7,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,436. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

