Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $151.58. The company had a trading volume of 394,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,160. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.68 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

