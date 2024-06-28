Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.96 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.43% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHLF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

XHLF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,408. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

