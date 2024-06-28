Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.51. 32,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

