Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,052. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

