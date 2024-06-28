Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

