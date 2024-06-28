Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.8 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $15.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.82. 5,644,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.64 and a 200 day moving average of $306.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

