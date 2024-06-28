PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

