Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance
HERD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. 12,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
