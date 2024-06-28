Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0259 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Performance
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $897,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $24.52.
About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
