Overbrook Management Corp Sells 95 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

