Overbrook Management Corp Sells 161,813 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 161,813 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 5.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 9,649,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,449,385. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

