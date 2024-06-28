Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

