O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,057.42. The stock had a trading volume of 331,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,018.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,032.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

