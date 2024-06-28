Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $142.75 and last traded at $142.73. Approximately 1,945,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,528,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.