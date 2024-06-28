Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.21. 7,514,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,704. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

