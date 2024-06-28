Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Optiva Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

