Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DFIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,351. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
