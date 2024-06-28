Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Onconetix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Onconetix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconetix has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Onconetix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Onconetix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,199.26% -41.41% -36.36% Onconetix N/A -1,472.15% -68.32%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $26.82 million 92.31 -$352.09 million ($6.32) -6.90 Onconetix $60,000.00 76.26 -$37.41 million N/A N/A

Onconetix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Onconetix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The company develops AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias; and AG-181, a phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Its preclinical product is siRNA for the treatment of polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc. in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

