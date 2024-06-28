On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 1,831,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,099. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

