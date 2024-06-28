Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Featured Stories

