Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

