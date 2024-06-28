Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.15. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 388,252 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500 in the last 90 days. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

The firm has a market cap of $751.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 258.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

