Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
