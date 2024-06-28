Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NWFL opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Financial
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.