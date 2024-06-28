Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 5,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.
