NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 9,545,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897,260. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

