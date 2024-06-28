New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

