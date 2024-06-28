NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Major Shareholder Buys $7,964,378.90 in Stock

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) major shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A purchased 2,544,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,964,378.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,348,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,739,956.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

