Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Telos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLS

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 5.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.