Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20,016.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.