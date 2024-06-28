Navcoin Price Hits $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,038.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00081887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 798.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.