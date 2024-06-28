NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NAAS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 225,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. NaaS Technology has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

