Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 260,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,826,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
