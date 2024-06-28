Morgan Stanley Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $9.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,411,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

