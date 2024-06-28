Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.21 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

